Other Hot Drinks in India Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

In 2020, retail sales growth rates of other hot drinks were down in both value and volume terms compared with 2019. As consumers increasingly sought hot drinks offering added-value health benefits as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies began reformulating their brands to offer immune system-boosting benefits, and made efforts to communicate this through marketing campaigns. For example, Horlicks was launched with additional zinc, which helps build immunity.

Product coverage: Flavoured Powder Drinks, Other Plant-based Hot Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Other Hot Drinks in India

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers seek health-boosting products as a result of COVID-19

Ayurvedic products see continued growth

Players introduce new pack sizes at lower price points, e-commerce gains traction

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers targets children with immunity-boosting Poshan brand

Growth potential in RTD products as consumers seek convenience

Nutritional attributes of other hot drinks represents a key issue

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on hot drinks

