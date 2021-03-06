Plantbased Meat Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2016 – 2026

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Plantbased Meat Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Plantbased Meat market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Plantbased Meat market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Plantbased Meat market. All findings and data on the global Plantbased Meat market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Plantbased Meat market available in different regions and countries.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Plantbased Meat market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Plantbased Meat market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Plantbased Meat market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, product portfolio of plant-based meat manufacturers, and recent developments in the plant-based meat market space. Some of the key players analysed are Turtle Island Foods, Inc., Nutrisoy Pty Ltd, Pinnacle Foods, Inc., Amy's Kitchen Inc., Atlantic Natural Foods, LLC, Impossible Foods Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Beyond Meat Inc., Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc., Monde Nissin Corporation, Kellogg Company, Fry Group Foods (Pty) Ltd., Nasoya Foods, Inc., Hügli Holding AG, Sweet Earth, Inc., VBites Food ltd., The Kraft Heinz Company, Schouten Europe B.V., Lightlife Foods Inc. and Taifun-Tofu GmbH, among other plant-based meat manufacturers.

Data scrutiny for the global plant-based meat market is estimated in terms of value and volume consumption. To arrive at the volume consumption of plant-based meats, production data of countries producing raw materials across the globe has been taken into consideration. In addition, the production of application of plant-based meats in top producing countries is also tracked for benchmarking purposes. Furthermore, Persistence Market Research estimated volume data on the consumption of plant-based meats for several countries by understanding the demand and supply of plant-based meats. It includes production, growth, volume and value sales, transition, pricing, population, consumer preference, and consumption of plant-based meats among end-user verticals.

XploreMR then determined the volume consumption of plant-based meats across various regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Forecasting is done on an internal proprietary model using different macro-economic, industry-based demand driving factors impacting the market and its forecast trends, by identifying and allocating a weighted score to forecast factors that influence the demand for plant-based meats. These factors were the representative of an entire value chain, as well as macro-economic indicators such as production have been taken into consideration to arrive at the volume consumption of plant-based meats in respective countries.

The weighted average selling price for plant-based meats was considered to estimate the market size for top plant-based meat consuming countries. These prices were captured in their respective countries and then converted into USD to offer forecasts in one consistent currency standard.

Given the characteristics of the market, XploreMR triangulated the data based on supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the global plant-based meat market. To develop the global plant-based meats market forecast, XploreMR analyzed various factors to understand their respective impact on the target market. However, quantifying the market across the abovementioned segments is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is analysis of the global plant-based meat market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global plant-based meat market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global plant-based meat market, Persistence Market Research has also presented a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global plant-based meat market.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of all components of the value chain in the global plant-based meat market. In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of the global plant-based meat manufacturers.

By Product Type Tofu

Tempeh

Seitan

RTC/RTE

Natto By Source Soy-based Meat Alternatives

Wheat-based Meat Alternatives

Mycoprotein Meat Alternatives

Other Sources of Meat Alternatives By End Use Retail

Industrial By Distribution Channel Business to Business

Business to Consumer Modern Groceries Convenience Stores Food & Drink Specialty Stores Traditional Stores Online Retail

By Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

