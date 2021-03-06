Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Spain Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Processed fruit and vegetables, although remaining popular in Spain, had been witnessing steady declines in consumption towards the end of the review period. The trends towards natural and fresh foods had led some consumers to switch to fresh formats in the belief that these are more nutritious. However, the trend is set to be strongly reversed in 2020 as consumers turn to these products during the pandemic due to their convenience and ability to be stored in food cupboards or freezers. Although…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/857685-processed-fruit-and-vegetables-in-spain

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/enterprise-asset-management-eam-tool-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-21

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Fruit and Vegetables market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-gas-pipeline-infrastructure-market-2021-size-share-analysis-regional-outlook-and-forecast-2026-2021-01-25

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago,

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pest-control-services-market-global-industry—key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth-analysis-and-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-28

Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-wedding-dress-market-2021-industry-analysis-size- share-strategies-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-01-29

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Spain

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers value the convenience and healthy aspects of processed fruit and vegetables during the pandemic

Consumers stock up for the lockdown

Shelf stable tomatoes increasingly popular for home cooking

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Moderate growth to come

Increasing competition likely

Digitalisation to become key to success

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Frozen Processed Vegetables by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Processed Fruit and Vegetables: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Fruit and Vegetables: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105