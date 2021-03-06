All news

Ready Meals in Malaysia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Concerned about food shortages following the introduction of Malaysia’s Movement Control Order in March, some consumers started stockpiling food with a long shelf life for emergencies. This benefited some forms of ready meals, especially shelf stable and frozen ready meals, which are both expected to record double-digit growth in current value terms in 2020. Not only were ready meals seen as a good backup option in case of food supply shortages, but many consumers also appreciated the convenienc…

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors

influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Ready Meals market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Consumers stockpile ready meals in response to Movement Control Order
Affordability and availability key strengths for frozen and shelf stable ready meals
COVID-19 presents challenges and opportunities for manufacturers
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Ready meals expected to see more stable growth as foodservice outlets reopen
Foodservice offering greater potential for ready meals
Frozen pizza expected to suffer from stiff competition with foodservice
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Ready Meals by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

