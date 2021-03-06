All news

Ready Meals in SpainSize, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Ready Meals in SpainSize, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Many Spaniards stocked up on shelf stable ready meals in the early stages of the COVID-19 epidemic. Consumers were keen to have products with a longer shelf life at home as uncertainty about the length of the lockdown periods and insecurity led to some stockpiling. Purchases of these products were however quite volatile, with weeks of increased spending witnessed, followed by weeks of declines. Purchases made during the early part of the pandemic, however, also took safety into account, with low…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/857693-ready-meals-in-spain

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/higher-education-admissions-software-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-21

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ  : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/breast-cancer-therapeutics-drugs-2021-market-research-and-development-future-outlook-analysis-to-2026-2021-01-25

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Ready Meals market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ  : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/honeycomb-sandwich-material-2021-global-market-trends-segmentation-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-28

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-organic-waste-composting-machine-market-2021-size-share-analysis-regional-outlook-and-forecast-2026-2021-01-29

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Stockpiling of shelf stable ready meals evident in the early stages of the pandemic
Ready meals benefit from a lack of time to cook during lockdown
Companies respond rapidly to the new reality of the pandemic
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Healthy options to drive growth going forward
Sustainable packaging to become a major trend
International cuisine to the fore
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Chilled Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales of Frozen Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 Distribution of Ready Meals by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Non-medical Infrared Thermometer Market Size 2021 | Driving Factors by Manufacturers – FLUKE, PCE Instruments, Optris, LumaSence, FLIR (EXTECH)

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: “The research report provides a detailed analysis of growth factors and factors that may impede future growth in the Non-medical Infrared Thermometer Market. Therefore, the report covers the challenges and risks faced during the forecast period. The report also covers key trends and opportunities that may impact the growth of the Non-medical […]
All news

Teflon Fusing Machine Belt Market: In-depth Research Report 2021-2030

atul

Comminuted data on the global Teflon Fusing Machine Belt market get recapitulated in the market report stored in the database of ResearchMoz.us. The Teflon Fusing Machine Belt market report includes analytics-driven insights and analytics solutions that benefit the C-suite fraternity and help to stand out in the competition. Emphatically affecting patterns and drivers have been […]
All news

Rockets and Missiles Market worth $40.6 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by Researchmoz

atul

The Rockets and Missiles market report explicit the complete details covering product definition, product type, and application. The report covers helpful subtleties which are sorted dependent on generation region, major players, and item type which will give a simplified view on the business. The Rockets and Missiles Market report shows the competitive scenario of the major […]