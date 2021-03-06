Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Australia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Rice, pasta and noodles are all set to record high growth in 2020, with spikes in demand during lockdown, as consumers stockpiled goods, especially those they considered to be essentials. The increase in demand was also exacerbated by foodservice outlets and operators being closed, pushing consumers to cook more at home, incorporating these staples into every day cooking. However, this rush to stockpile staples resulted in supply chain issues, leading to empty shelves at the supermarket. Major d…

Euromonitor International’s Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Stockpiling leads to shortages in stores, with retailers placing limits on purchases as a result

Players donate to Australian communities and farmers in response to the bushfires

Rice Growers Ltd strengthens its lead, as SunRice records double-digit growth

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

2021 records a decline, however, growth will remain steady across the rest of the forecast period

Instant noodles benefit from an interest in international tastes and flavours

The health and wellness trend continues to impact the shape of the landscape

CATEGORY DATA

