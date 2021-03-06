Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Spain Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Consumers have been stocking up on rice, pasta and noodles more than any other staple packaged food during the COVID-19 lockdown periods in Spain. These staples provide an easily prepared carbohydrate component for many Spanish dishes and the nature of these foods mean they can be easily stored in cupboards for long periods of time. This has clearly been an important factor to many consumers given the uncertainties around the pandemic and the length of the lockdown periods. As consumer foodservi…

Euromonitor International’s Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Rice, Pasta and Noodles market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore,

Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers stock up on rice, pasta and noodles during the COVID-19 lockdown periods

Insect flour faces an uncertain future in pasta

E-commerce grows during the pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Steady growth in consumption over the forecast period

Healthier and organic products increasingly an option

Innovation likely in rice

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Instant Noodles by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Rice: % Value 2016-2020

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Rice: % Value 2017-2020

