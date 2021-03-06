RTD Tea in the United Kingdom Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Asian speciality drinks remains a niche soft drink in the UK both through off-trade and on-trade with limited availability, distribution or consumer awareness with very little in the way of promotional activity. Therefore, during the lockdown, there was no obvious channel shift from on-trade to off-trade, as noted by other soft drinks such as carbonates. Furthermore, the pandemic and subsequent lockdown placed greater pressure on local consumers’ purchasing power due to unemployment and decreasi..
Euromonitor International’s Asian Speciality Drinks in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Asian Speciality Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Table of Contents
Asian Speciality Drinks in the United Kingdom
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Undynamic performance for Asian speciality drinks as consumers focus on familiarity and more affordable soft drinks
Flavoured bottled water challenges sales of Asian speciality drinks
Nestlé SA looks to divest Xiamen Yinlu Food
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Future of Asian speciality drinks remains uncertain
Whilst Calpis benefits from innovation in Asian markets, it remains quiet in the UK
On-trade could offer some potential for development along the lines of kombucha
CATEGORY DATA
