RTD Tea in the United Kingdom Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Coffee’s retail sales improved over the course of 2020. This was due to stockpiling during the lockdown and increased in-home consumption. The growth in retail sales offset the considerable decline suffered by the foodservice industry as establishments were forced to close. During lockdown, many consumers started buying equipment to brew their coffee at home, buoyed by greater in-home consumption. There was also an increase in the number of consumers buying products such as grinders, servers, po…

Euromonitor International’s Coffee in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Coffee market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Coffee in India

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Desire for comfort and indulgence during COVID-19 lockdown increases upmarket trend

Premiumisation trend results in growth of artisanal products and flavoured coffee launches

Foodservices hit by double-whammy of lockdown and coffee price increases

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Continued working from home to underpin growth of fresh and flavoured coffees

Demand for convenience and quality to influence coffee performance in post-pandemic India

E-commerce and subscription services set to grow in line with convenience and premiumisation trends

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2017-2020

….continued

