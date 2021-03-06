RTD Tea in the United Kingdom Research Report 2020-2026

Concentrates, driven by the liquid format, is set to strengthen its off-trade performance in 2020 in a continuation of a positive trend already emerging in 2019. Traditionally, concentrates targets families with children, but the category has seen efforts by players to expand the main consumer group towards the end of the review period to reach a more mature demographic through sophisticated flavour options evolving from the traditional mint and strawberry variants to elderflower, rhubarb and ma

Euromonitor International’s Concentrates in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Concentrates market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Concentrates in the United Kingdom

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Economic instability and home confinement due to pandemic drive category’s growth

Powder concentrates suffers from gym closures and lost usage occasions

Robinsons strengthens overall leadership in 2020 but all liquid concentrates, including private label, perform well during lockdown

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Concentrates to remain strong over early part of forecast period but other soft drinks set to offer further competition

PepsiCo popular soft drinks to be launched under SodaStream concentrates

Energy drinks and sports drinks to challenge future of powder concentrates

CATEGORY DATA

Concentrates Conversions

Summary 1 Concentrates Conversion Factors for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Format

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Liquid Concentrates: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Powder Concentrates: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2017-2020

….continued

