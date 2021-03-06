All news

Soup in Australia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The advent of COVID-19 has led to increased demand for retail soup in Australia, with the category posting volume sales growth in 2020 having been in consistent decline in recent years. At the start of the lockdown, consumers stockpiled shelf stable soup in particular, despite soup being traditionally more of a winter meal. Because of the long use-by dates, shelf stable soup and dehydrated soup, which have been in decline in volume and value terms due to consumers’ negative perception of their h…

Euromonitor International’s Soup in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Instant Soup, Shelf Stable Soup.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Soups with longevity benefit from stockpiling while home seclusion fosters need for convenient meals
Soup ranges are increasingly health-orientated
Packaging claims have strong influence on consumers seeking healthier soup
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Soup sales to normalise from 2022
Better-for-you options to increase
Self-made soup poses a barrier to sales growth
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Soup by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Soup by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Soup by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Soup by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Soup: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Soup: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Soup by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

