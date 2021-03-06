Soup in the United Arab Emirates Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2020, soup has seen stronger retail volume growth than witnessed for several years, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with even higher current value growth due to price rises. In response to the emergence of the virus, the government asked people to work from home where possible, and closed schools. This has led to more lunches being eaten at home, including soup. Meanwhile, the limits imposed on the capacity of foodservice outlets and the requirement for social distancing hav…

Product coverage: Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Instant Soup, Shelf Stable Soup.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Soup market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Stronger retail volume growth as more lunches are eaten at home

Stockpiling at the start of the pandemic affects category growth

Adaptability helps the leaders extend their shares

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Continued strong performance, especially for instant soup

Packaged soup will benefit from consumers’ demand for convenience

Dehydrated soup will remain most popular, but a move to cheaper lines may be seen

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Soup by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Soup by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Soup by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Soup by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Soup: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Soup: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Soup by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

