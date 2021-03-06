All news

Sports Drinks in China Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Sports drinks faces challenges in 2020, due to the closures of gymnasiums and restrictions on sporting events as a result of COVID-19. Sales through convenience stores and forecourt retailers have also fallen, as consumers have been shopping less frequently in-store. Furthermore, distribution via supermarkets and hypermarkets has been limited to promotions with discounts and special offers, with little activity seen. Even pre-COVID-19, sports drinks was a niche category which was mostly limited..

Euromonitor International’s Sports Drinks in Guatemala report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sports drinks faces challenges due to closures of gymnasiums, restrictions on sporting events, and lower consumer spending power
Ongoing competition from flavoured and functional bottled water
Gatorade maintains its top place thanks to strong brand awareness
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Reopening of gymnasiums and a return to sporting events and activities will boost sports drinks over the forecast period
Innovation expected in functional sports drinks for everyday consumption
Return to promotional activity and advertising alongside sporting events expected over the forecast period
