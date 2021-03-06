Sports Drinks in China Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Sports drinks faces challenges in 2020, due to the closures of gymnasiums and restrictions on sporting events as a result of COVID-19. Sales through convenience stores and forecourt retailers have also fallen, as consumers have been shopping less frequently in-store. Furthermore, distribution via supermarkets and hypermarkets has been limited to promotions with discounts and special offers, with little activity seen. Even pre-COVID-19, sports drinks was a niche category which was mostly limited..

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/connected-cars-market-2020-2028-financial-insights-business-growth-strategies-with-top-key-players-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International’s Sports Drinks in Guatemala report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-household-cleaning-tools-market-size-study-by-type-mops-and-brooms-cleaning-brushes-wipes-gloves-and-soap-dispensers-by-application-kitchen-bathroom-bedroom-living-room-and-toilet-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-textile-materials-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town,

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-textile-materials-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/catheter-related-bloodstream-infection-crbsi-competitive-analysis-report-2020-emerging-therapies-and-key-pharma-players-involved-2021-02-17

Table of Contents

Sports Drinks in Guatemala

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sports drinks faces challenges due to closures of gymnasiums, restrictions on sporting events, and lower consumer spending power

Ongoing competition from flavoured and functional bottled water

Gatorade maintains its top place thanks to strong brand awareness

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Reopening of gymnasiums and a return to sporting events and activities will boost sports drinks over the forecast period

Innovation expected in functional sports drinks for everyday consumption

Return to promotional activity and advertising alongside sporting events expected over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

….continued

Contact Details

[email protected]



+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105