Sports Drinks in China Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The off-trade channel dominates and drives sales and growth in sports drinks in Singapore. However, in the off-trade channel, growth is expected to slow dramatically in volume terms and slump to record a strong decline in current value terms over 2020 as a whole. The implementation of a circuit breaker and subsequent measures to slow the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reduced on-the-go consumption occasions as gyms closed down and consumers adopted home seclusion. Prolonged spells in the home..

Euromonitor International’s Sports Drinks in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Sports Drinks in Singapore
Euromonitor International
December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Repositioning sports drinks as daily hydration options supports some volume growth as the circuit breaker reduces consumption occasions
Consumers turn to larger pack sizes and multipacks during the pandemic for convenience and economy reasons
F&N Foods repositions and redirects its offer to broaden the potential consumer base and offset the slump in on-trade sales during COVID-19
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
More balanced positioning and marketing required to push everyday consumption and broaden the consumer base
Healthy lifestyle trend offers growth opportunities for reduced and no sugar variants in terms of sales and assortments
New product developments in sports drinks need to balance government regulation with a consumer preference for sweetness to lure consumers
