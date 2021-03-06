All news

Sports Drinks in China Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Demand for sports drinks is expected to contract in 2020 in both off-trade value and volume terms. Fewer workout opportunities and the nationwide closure of fitness centres during the height of the pandemic reduced demand for sports drinks. On 11 June 2020, several confirmed COVID-19 cases were found at the Xinfadi market in Beijing, which led the government of Beijing to raise the threat level. On 17 June, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports issued an emergency notice requiring Beijing suspe..

Euromonitor International’s Sports Drinks in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Sports Drinks in China
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Contracting demand in 2020 as the pandemic dramatically alters lifestyles
Beneficial ingredients increase product consumption occasions other than hydration
Guangdong Jianlibao Group leads sports drinks
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Growth expected for sports drinks as consumers learn to live in the new normal
Consumer type and widening segmentation in function drive growth
Sponsorship of sports events has potential for the future once pandemic recedes
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020

….continued

