Tea in South Korea Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Retail sales of tea experienced positive demand in 2020 in light of the impact of COVID-19 and social distancing measures which encouraged greater caution amongst local consumers in terms of visiting foodservice outlets, and resulting in declining volume sales of the latter channel. As the government encouraged consumers to adopt work or study from home measures, longer periods of time spent in the home resulted in greater tea-drinking opportunities, boosting demand for all tea types and formats..

Tea in South Korea

Euromonitor International

December 2020

Tea benefits from demand for perceived healthy beverages

Larger formats see opportunities for expansion

Dongsuh Foods retains overall leadership of tea in 2020 but continues to lose share to competitors

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Functional ingredients will remain important factor in driving demand for more premium options

Players seek to attract consumers with milk tea variation

Consumers increasingly move online

