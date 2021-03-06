All news

Wood Decking Market worth $17.9 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by Researchmoz

The recent market report on the global Wood Decking market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the Wood Decking market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global Wood Decking Market is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029. The study further states that the Wood Decking market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

Important doubts pertaining to the Wood Decking market addressed in the report:

  1. Which region is likely to provide promising opportunities for market players during the forecast period?
  2. How are the economic policies in region 1 and region 2 favoring the growth of the Wood Decking market in these regions?
  3. What are the recent manufacturing techniques that have gained popularity?
  4. Why are companies increasing investments towards research and development?
  5. Which product type is likely to remain a cash cow for manufacturers?

The extensive report fragments the Wood Decking market into multiple segments such as product type, regions, end uses, and industries.

The study throws light on the market share, size, revenue growth, and pricing analysis of each product type.

Segment by Type

  • Redwood Decking
  • Cedar Decking
  • Pressure-Treated Lumber Decking

    =====================

    Segment by Application

  • Residential Building
  • Commercial Use Building
  • Infrastructure

    =====================

    End Use analysis included in the report provides readers a clear understanding of how the Wood Decking is utilized in different industrial domains.

    Competition Outlook

    The market study provides valuable insights related to the major players involved in the Wood Decking market. The study includes information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and research & development activities.

    By Company

  • Woodguard
  • SilvaStar
  • GR Plume Company, Inc
  • Hood Industries
  • Hunt Forest Products, Inc
  • Murphy Company
  • Pacific Woodtech Corporation
  • West Fraser LVL
  • Rosboro
  • AZEK Building Products
  • Truckee-Tahoe Lumber Company

    The regional analysis enclosed in the report offers a microscopic view of the different factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Wood Decking market in each region.

    Analytical insights included in the report:

    • SWOT analysis of the major market players operating in the Wood Decking market
    • Current and projected trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Wood Decking market
    • Region-wise assessment of consumption patterns
    • The influence of research and development on the Wood Decking market
    • Market size and value of the Wood Decking market in different geographies

