Alibaba Group Holding Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2015-2020

Alibaba Group Holding aims to fulfil the mission to “make it easy to do business anywhere”. Therefore, the company will continue to focus on both the demand and supply sides, with improved services to consumers in China and overseas, as well as enhanced support to businesses to operate profitably. In order to achieve this goal, the company has embarked on three key initiatives: globalisation, rural expansion and big data/cloud computing. Meanwhile, Alibaba is also strengthening its emphasis on t…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD IN RETAILING (CHINA)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

 

