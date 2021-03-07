Artificial Bone Material Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2027 | Baxter International, Inc., Johnson & Johnson (DePuySynthes)

“

The report titled Global Artificial Bone Material Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Artificial Bone Material market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Artificial Bone Material market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Artificial Bone Material market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Artificial Bone Material market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Artificial Bone Material report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Artificial Bone Material report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Artificial Bone Material market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Artificial Bone Material market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Artificial Bone Material market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Artificial Bone Material market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Artificial Bone Material market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Baxter International, Inc., Johnson & Johnson (DePuySynthes), Exactech, Inc. (acquired by TPG Capital), SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, LifeNet Health, Inc., Medtronic PLC., Halma PLC. (NovaBone), Zimmer Biomet, RTI Surgical, Orthofix International N V, Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product: Inorganic Material

Organic Material

Composite Material



Market Segmentation by Application: Medical Bone Graft

Calcium Phosphate Cement, CPC



The Artificial Bone Material Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Artificial Bone Material market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Artificial Bone Material market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Artificial Bone Material market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Artificial Bone Material industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Artificial Bone Material market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Artificial Bone Material market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Artificial Bone Material market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Artificial Bone Material Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Inorganic Material

1.2.3 Organic Material

1.2.4 Composite Material

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Artificial Bone Material Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Medical Bone Graft

1.3.3 Calcium Phosphate Cement, CPC

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Artificial Bone Material Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Artificial Bone Material Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Artificial Bone Material Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Artificial Bone Material Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Artificial Bone Material Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Artificial Bone Material Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Artificial Bone Material Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Artificial Bone Material Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Artificial Bone Material Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Artificial Bone Material Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Artificial Bone Material Industry Trends

2.5.1 Artificial Bone Material Market Trends

2.5.2 Artificial Bone Material Market Drivers

2.5.3 Artificial Bone Material Market Challenges

2.5.4 Artificial Bone Material Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Artificial Bone Material Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Artificial Bone Material Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Bone Material Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Artificial Bone Material Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Artificial Bone Material by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Artificial Bone Material Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Artificial Bone Material Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Artificial Bone Material Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Artificial Bone Material Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Artificial Bone Material as of 2020)

3.4 Global Artificial Bone Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Artificial Bone Material Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Artificial Bone Material Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Artificial Bone Material Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Artificial Bone Material Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Artificial Bone Material Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Artificial Bone Material Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Artificial Bone Material Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Artificial Bone Material Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Artificial Bone Material Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Artificial Bone Material Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Artificial Bone Material Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Artificial Bone Material Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Artificial Bone Material Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Artificial Bone Material Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Artificial Bone Material Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Artificial Bone Material Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Artificial Bone Material Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Artificial Bone Material Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Artificial Bone Material Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Artificial Bone Material Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Artificial Bone Material Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Artificial Bone Material Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Artificial Bone Material Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Artificial Bone Material Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Artificial Bone Material Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Artificial Bone Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Artificial Bone Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Artificial Bone Material Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Artificial Bone Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Artificial Bone Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Artificial Bone Material Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Artificial Bone Material Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Artificial Bone Material Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Artificial Bone Material Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Artificial Bone Material Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Artificial Bone Material Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Artificial Bone Material Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Artificial Bone Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Artificial Bone Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Artificial Bone Material Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Artificial Bone Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Artificial Bone Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Artificial Bone Material Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Artificial Bone Material Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Artificial Bone Material Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Bone Material Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Bone Material Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Bone Material Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Bone Material Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Bone Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Bone Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Artificial Bone Material Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Bone Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Bone Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Artificial Bone Material Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Bone Material Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Bone Material Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Artificial Bone Material Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Artificial Bone Material Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Artificial Bone Material Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Artificial Bone Material Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Artificial Bone Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Artificial Bone Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Artificial Bone Material Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Artificial Bone Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Artificial Bone Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Artificial Bone Material Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Artificial Bone Material Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Artificial Bone Material Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Bone Material Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Bone Material Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Bone Material Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Bone Material Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Bone Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Bone Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Artificial Bone Material Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Bone Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Bone Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Artificial Bone Material Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Bone Material Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Bone Material Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Baxter International, Inc.

11.1.1 Baxter International, Inc. Corporation Information

11.1.2 Baxter International, Inc. Overview

11.1.3 Baxter International, Inc. Artificial Bone Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Baxter International, Inc. Artificial Bone Material Products and Services

11.1.5 Baxter International, Inc. Artificial Bone Material SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Baxter International, Inc. Recent Developments

11.2 Johnson & Johnson (DePuySynthes)

11.2.1 Johnson & Johnson (DePuySynthes) Corporation Information

11.2.2 Johnson & Johnson (DePuySynthes) Overview

11.2.3 Johnson & Johnson (DePuySynthes) Artificial Bone Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Johnson & Johnson (DePuySynthes) Artificial Bone Material Products and Services

11.2.5 Johnson & Johnson (DePuySynthes) Artificial Bone Material SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Johnson & Johnson (DePuySynthes) Recent Developments

11.3 Exactech, Inc. (acquired by TPG Capital)

11.3.1 Exactech, Inc. (acquired by TPG Capital) Corporation Information

11.3.2 Exactech, Inc. (acquired by TPG Capital) Overview

11.3.3 Exactech, Inc. (acquired by TPG Capital) Artificial Bone Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Exactech, Inc. (acquired by TPG Capital) Artificial Bone Material Products and Services

11.3.5 Exactech, Inc. (acquired by TPG Capital) Artificial Bone Material SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Exactech, Inc. (acquired by TPG Capital) Recent Developments

11.4 SeaSpine Holdings Corporation

11.4.1 SeaSpine Holdings Corporation Corporation Information

11.4.2 SeaSpine Holdings Corporation Overview

11.4.3 SeaSpine Holdings Corporation Artificial Bone Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 SeaSpine Holdings Corporation Artificial Bone Material Products and Services

11.4.5 SeaSpine Holdings Corporation Artificial Bone Material SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 SeaSpine Holdings Corporation Recent Developments

11.5 LifeNet Health, Inc.

11.5.1 LifeNet Health, Inc. Corporation Information

11.5.2 LifeNet Health, Inc. Overview

11.5.3 LifeNet Health, Inc. Artificial Bone Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 LifeNet Health, Inc. Artificial Bone Material Products and Services

11.5.5 LifeNet Health, Inc. Artificial Bone Material SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 LifeNet Health, Inc. Recent Developments

11.6 Medtronic PLC.

11.6.1 Medtronic PLC. Corporation Information

11.6.2 Medtronic PLC. Overview

11.6.3 Medtronic PLC. Artificial Bone Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Medtronic PLC. Artificial Bone Material Products and Services

11.6.5 Medtronic PLC. Artificial Bone Material SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Medtronic PLC. Recent Developments

11.7 Halma PLC. (NovaBone)

11.7.1 Halma PLC. (NovaBone) Corporation Information

11.7.2 Halma PLC. (NovaBone) Overview

11.7.3 Halma PLC. (NovaBone) Artificial Bone Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Halma PLC. (NovaBone) Artificial Bone Material Products and Services

11.7.5 Halma PLC. (NovaBone) Artificial Bone Material SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Halma PLC. (NovaBone) Recent Developments

11.8 Zimmer Biomet

11.8.1 Zimmer Biomet Corporation Information

11.8.2 Zimmer Biomet Overview

11.8.3 Zimmer Biomet Artificial Bone Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Zimmer Biomet Artificial Bone Material Products and Services

11.8.5 Zimmer Biomet Artificial Bone Material SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Zimmer Biomet Recent Developments

11.9 RTI Surgical

11.9.1 RTI Surgical Corporation Information

11.9.2 RTI Surgical Overview

11.9.3 RTI Surgical Artificial Bone Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 RTI Surgical Artificial Bone Material Products and Services

11.9.5 RTI Surgical Artificial Bone Material SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 RTI Surgical Recent Developments

11.10 Orthofix International N V

11.10.1 Orthofix International N V Corporation Information

11.10.2 Orthofix International N V Overview

11.10.3 Orthofix International N V Artificial Bone Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Orthofix International N V Artificial Bone Material Products and Services

11.10.5 Orthofix International N V Artificial Bone Material SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Orthofix International N V Recent Developments

11.11 Smith & Nephew Plc

11.11.1 Smith & Nephew Plc Corporation Information

11.11.2 Smith & Nephew Plc Overview

11.11.3 Smith & Nephew Plc Artificial Bone Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Smith & Nephew Plc Artificial Bone Material Products and Services

11.11.5 Smith & Nephew Plc Recent Developments

11.12 Stryker Corporation

11.12.1 Stryker Corporation Corporation Information

11.12.2 Stryker Corporation Overview

11.12.3 Stryker Corporation Artificial Bone Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Stryker Corporation Artificial Bone Material Products and Services

11.12.5 Stryker Corporation Recent Developments

11.13 Wright Medical Group N.V.

11.13.1 Wright Medical Group N.V. Corporation Information

11.13.2 Wright Medical Group N.V. Overview

11.13.3 Wright Medical Group N.V. Artificial Bone Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Wright Medical Group N.V. Artificial Bone Material Products and Services

11.13.5 Wright Medical Group N.V. Recent Developments

11.14 Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

11.14.1 Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. Corporation Information

11.14.2 Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. Overview

11.14.3 Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. Artificial Bone Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. Artificial Bone Material Products and Services

11.14.5 Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Artificial Bone Material Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Artificial Bone Material Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Artificial Bone Material Production Mode & Process

12.4 Artificial Bone Material Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Artificial Bone Material Sales Channels

12.4.2 Artificial Bone Material Distributors

12.5 Artificial Bone Material Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”