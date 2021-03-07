Automotive Transmission Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2017 to 2022

Global Automotive Transmission market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Transmission .

This industry study presents the global Automotive Transmission market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Automotive Transmission market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

Global Automotive Transmission market report coverage:

The Automotive Transmission market report covers extensive analysis of the market scope, structure, potential, fluctuations, and financial impacts. The report also enfolds the precise evaluation of market size, share, product & sales volume, revenue, and growth rate. It also includes authentic and trustworthy estimations considering these terms.

The Automotive Transmission market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.

The following manufacturers are covered in this Automotive Transmission market report:

overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis. The market for automotive transmission is primarily driven by rising demand for eco-friendly vehicles.

The report provides the estimated market size of automotive transmission for 2016 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of automotive transmission has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on key type, vehicle, and regional segments of automotive transmission market. Market size and forecast for each major type and vehicle have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

Global Automotive Transmission Market: Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organization International des Constructeurs d'Automobile (OICA), Factiva, IHS, ACEA, CAAM, SIAM, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The automotive transmission market has been segmented as follows:

Global Automotive Transmission Market: By Type

Manual Transmission

Automatic Transmission CVT DCT AMT



Global Automotive Transmission Market: By Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle Buses & Coaches



Global Automotive Transmission Market: By Region/Country/Sub-region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico



The study objectives are Automotive Transmission Market Report:

To analyze and research the global Automotive Transmission status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automotive Transmission manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Transmission Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automotive Transmission market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.