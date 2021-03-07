BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Market Rapid Growth, Industry Competition Outlook And Future Scope 2027 | BASF, DSM, Merck

“

The report titled Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, DSM, Merck, Cosmos, Abcam, UL Prospector, Adina, LGC Standards, Kyowa Pharma Chemical, Chemir, Coskin Specialities

Market Segmentation by Product: Purity(Less than 98%)

Purity(98%-99%)

Purity(More than 99%)



Market Segmentation by Application: Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others



The BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Purity(Less than 98%)

1.2.3 Purity(98%-99%)

1.2.4 Purity(More than 99%)

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Cosmetics

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Industry Trends

2.4.2 BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Market Drivers

2.4.3 BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Market Challenges

2.4.4 BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Market Restraints

3 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales

3.1 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Overview

12.1.3 BASF BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Products and Services

12.1.5 BASF BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.2 DSM

12.2.1 DSM Corporation Information

12.2.2 DSM Overview

12.2.3 DSM BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 DSM BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Products and Services

12.2.5 DSM BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 DSM Recent Developments

12.3 Merck

12.3.1 Merck Corporation Information

12.3.2 Merck Overview

12.3.3 Merck BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Merck BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Products and Services

12.3.5 Merck BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Merck Recent Developments

12.4 Cosmos

12.4.1 Cosmos Corporation Information

12.4.2 Cosmos Overview

12.4.3 Cosmos BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Cosmos BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Products and Services

12.4.5 Cosmos BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Cosmos Recent Developments

12.5 Abcam

12.5.1 Abcam Corporation Information

12.5.2 Abcam Overview

12.5.3 Abcam BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Abcam BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Products and Services

12.5.5 Abcam BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Abcam Recent Developments

12.6 UL Prospector

12.6.1 UL Prospector Corporation Information

12.6.2 UL Prospector Overview

12.6.3 UL Prospector BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 UL Prospector BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Products and Services

12.6.5 UL Prospector BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 UL Prospector Recent Developments

12.7 Adina

12.7.1 Adina Corporation Information

12.7.2 Adina Overview

12.7.3 Adina BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Adina BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Products and Services

12.7.5 Adina BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Adina Recent Developments

12.8 LGC Standards

12.8.1 LGC Standards Corporation Information

12.8.2 LGC Standards Overview

12.8.3 LGC Standards BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 LGC Standards BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Products and Services

12.8.5 LGC Standards BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 LGC Standards Recent Developments

12.9 Kyowa Pharma Chemical

12.9.1 Kyowa Pharma Chemical Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kyowa Pharma Chemical Overview

12.9.3 Kyowa Pharma Chemical BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Kyowa Pharma Chemical BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Products and Services

12.9.5 Kyowa Pharma Chemical BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Kyowa Pharma Chemical Recent Developments

12.10 Chemir

12.10.1 Chemir Corporation Information

12.10.2 Chemir Overview

12.10.3 Chemir BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Chemir BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Products and Services

12.10.5 Chemir BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Chemir Recent Developments

12.11 Coskin Specialities

12.11.1 Coskin Specialities Corporation Information

12.11.2 Coskin Specialities Overview

12.11.3 Coskin Specialities BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Coskin Specialities BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Products and Services

12.11.5 Coskin Specialities Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Production Mode & Process

13.4 BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Sales Channels

13.4.2 BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Distributors

13.5 BMBM (Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”