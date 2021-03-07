Bottled Water in Kenya Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

All news

All Peruvians responsible for cooking in the home like to create their own recipes or follow traditional recipes, although they face limitations such as lack of time or budget. This is where dehydrated soup plays an important role. Usually packs of soup are used as a base to prepare recipes that are called home-made, by adding some herbs or vegetables such as potatoes, carrots or grains. Domestic cooks do not feel satisfied in simply serving dehydrated soup to their families and strongly desire…

Euromonitor International’s Soup in Peru report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Instant Soup, Shelf Stable Soup.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Soup market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Soup in Peru
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Nestlé Perú loses share in 2020 giving up its lead
Supply problems slow growth of soups in 2020, with private label brands benefiting
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Health trend likely to negatively influence soup, with fears about unnatural ingredients
High price of shelf stable soup will keep this product unpopular in coming years
Independent small grocers will remain the main channel in coming years, albeit losing share to modern grocery retailers
CATEGORY DATA

….continued

