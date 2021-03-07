All news

Breakfast Cereals in Peru Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Frozen fruits have seen an increase in popularity during the months of lockdown in Peru at the start of 2020. This is due to the convenience of storing the product, which can last a family for several weeks, hence reducing the need for regular shopping trips. It is also perceived as safer and cleaner than fresh fruits, with less chance of spreading the virus. These frozen fruit products are often used to make milk shakes, smoothies and also to prepare desserts. However, the product is expensive,…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Peru report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Peru
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Frozen fruit sees a boost in demand as a result of lockdown restrictions
Private label makes good progress against the leader in 2020
Alicorp capitalises on its popular reputation in edible oils
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
The limited availability of refrigeration will restrict the distribution of frozen products via traditional grocery retailers into forecast period
Convenience will support ongoing growth of shelf stable beans in coming years
Processed fruit and vegetables will be slow to develop in Peru, with only one product popular
CATEGORY DATA

….continued

