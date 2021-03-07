Charge Cards in Hong Kong, China By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Charge cards maintain a limited presence in Hong Kong, with their appeal largely tied to the status they afford. Even before COVID-19 charge card providers were under pressure with many consumers unaware of the benefits of this type of financial card versus other payment methods. With most consumers using credit cards and pre-paid cards for everyday expenses, charge cards place a much stronger reliance on travel and entertainment charges. This is partly due to the way in which these products are…

Euromonitor International’s Charge Card Transactions in Hong Kong, China report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Charge Card Transactions, Personal Charge Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Reliance on travel, tourism and foreign transactions puts pressure on charge cards

American Express dominates but loses customers due to COVID-19

Diners Club disappearing from the market as it struggles to compete with American Express

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Charge cards expected to continue on a downward trajectory

American Express launches 2020 Love Local campaign with the future of charge cards resting on its shoulders

Diners Club likely to retain niche status without significant investment

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Hong Kong’s government and its banks step into support consumers and businesses

Virtual banking expands

Card providers under pressure as spending drops

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

…continued

