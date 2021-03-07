All news

Coca-cola Co Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2015-2020

The Coca-Cola Co (TCCC) saw its share of the global health and wellness (HW) market decline over 2011-2015. It is synonymous with its carbonates brand Diet Coke and hence has previously relied heavily on better for you (BFY) beverages. However, as consumers move away from carbonates, the company must look to other categories such as juice, bottled water and the lucrative sports and energy drinks category across all geographies to retain its leading position in the HW market.

Euromonitor International’s The Coca-cola Co in Health and Wellness (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Health and Wellness industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Health and Wellness by Category, Health and Wellness by Prime Positioning, Health and Wellness by Type.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Health and Wellness market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

The Coca-cola Co in Health and Wellness (World)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

Scope of the Report

Strategic Evaluation

Competitive Positioning

Market Assessment

Geographic and Category Opportunities

Brand Strategy

Operations

Recommendations

…continued

 

