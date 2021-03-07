Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Germany Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Demand for a number of dermatologicals continued to increase in 2020 due to the growing level of self-medication in Germany. Skin allergies are becoming increasingly common, mainly due to changes in the environment and lifestyles. However, one of the most noteworthy factors specific to 2020 has been the significant use of certain hygiene products which are aggressive on the skin, especially in relation to the pandemic. Overzealous use of disinfectants and extreme hand washing has exacerbated var…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2593968-dermatologicals-in-germany
Euromonitor International’s Dermatologicals in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ternary-polymer-lithium-battery-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25
Product coverage: Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Medicated Shampoos, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-biohacking-market-size-study-by-product-smart-drugs-sensors-strains-others-by-end-user-forensic-laboratories-pharmaceutical-biotechnology-companies-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Dermatologicals market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/interleukin-13-il-13-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-network-transformation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25
Table of Contents
Dermatologicals in Germany
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Dermatologicals experiences mixed performance in 2020 with skin issues flaring due to overzealous use of disinfectants and antibacterial products
Bayer Vital maintains leadership of dermatologicals due to familiar and trusted brands
Drugstores still hold an edge over e-commerce
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Seasonality as demand driver to return to the fore
Generational demands influence performance of different dermatologicals
Private label’s potential
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Hair Loss Treatments: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
….continued
Contact Details
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105