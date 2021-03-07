Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Germany Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The positive growth trend experienced by eye care in Germany over the review period was further supported by the pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020, resulting in home seclusion, and therefore greater amounts of time spent in front of computers and televisions. This scenario has led to a greater prevalence of eye dry and eye strain amongst both adults and children due to work and study from home policies. This trend has had a particularly positive impact on demand for the larger category of standa..

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2593989-eye-care-in-germany

Euromonitor International’s Eye Care in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change..

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/intelligent-surface-transport-management-system-istms-global-markets-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-standing-raising-aids-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

* Get a detailed picture of the Eye Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/onychomycosis—pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-polypropylene-pipes-sale-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-25

Table of Contents

Eye Care in Germany

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Home seclusion trend due to COVID-19 leads to greater need for eye care

Dry eye prevalence drives demand for standard eye care

Local player Dr Gerhard Mann Chem-Pharm Fabrik retains convincing leadership of eye care in 2020 with wide product portfolio

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

New normal likely to give further boost to eye care

Stronger competition from preventative measures in the form of eye health supplements

E-commerce continues to make gains while drugstore holds potential

CATEGORY DATA

….continued

Contact Details

[email protected]



+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105