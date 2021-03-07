All news

Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Germany Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Certain herbal/traditional products in Germany were impacted by new consumption patterns linked to the pandemic to some degree in 2020. The growing level of anxiety resulted in greater demand for herbal/traditional sleep aids, while sales of herbal/traditional cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies benefited from greater enthusiasm amongst consumers to treat flu-like symptoms such as coughs and sore throats, particularly when these are mild cases, with natural remedies, as they are perceiv…

Euromonitor International’s Herbal/Traditional Products in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Sleep Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics, Herbal/Traditional Topical Analgesics.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Herbal/Traditional Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 strengthens demand for some herbal/traditional products in 2020 but overall impact is marginal
Medicated confectionery line Ricola maintains consumer trust and continues to launch new lines
Domestic players benefit from locality factor
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Stable performance predicted for category over the forecast period, supported by growing interest in natural remedies in Germany
Innovation is key
Promotions and discounts to improve visibility and lure price-sensitive consumers
