Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Germany Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Whilst continuing to decline, smoking prevalence amongst German adults remains fairly high. The outbreak of COVID-19 and health concerns related to tobacco consumption did not appear to have a significant impact on demand for NRT smoking cessation aids or to have been given much consideration by the smoking population in Germany as a reason to quit smoking, despite the amplified lung problems that COVID-19 may cause. In fact, due to increased stress and anxiety levels related to the unstable sit…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594025-nrt-smoking-cessation-aids-in-germany

Euromonitor International’s NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-human-coagulation-factor-viii-competition-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-25

Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-artificial-intelligence-in-diagnostics-market-size-study-by-component-software-hardware-services-by-diagnosis-type-cardiology-oncology-pathology-radiology-chest-and-lung-neurology-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

* Get a detailed picture of the NRT Smoking Cessation Aids market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cathepsin-s-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-network-traffic-analyzer-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Table of Contents

NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Germany

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Emergence of COVID-19 not powerful enough to change consumers’ smoking habits due to increasing stress during unstable period

Other NRT least impacted with only marginal volume decline in 2020

Nicorette and Nicotinell continue to dominate

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Marginally brighter performance predicted post COVID-19, driven by other NRT and greater desire to quit smoking

Rising tobacco prices a chance for NRT smoking cessation aids?

E-cigarettes and heated tobacco continue to pose a threat

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of Smokers by Gender 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

….continued

Contact Details

[email protected]



+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105