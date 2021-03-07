Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Germany Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The emergence of COVID-19 in Germany has had a fairly positive effect on demand for cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies in 2020 as consumers wanted to feel secure about being able to treat themselves at home when suffering from various cold and flu symptoms during the lockdown, which limited the need to visit a doctor. The initial months of lockdown saw a significant spike in purchases as consumers panicked, resulting in a notable stockpiling trend to hold a substantial ‘’health kit’’ w…

Euromonitor International's Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Antihistamines/Allergy Remedies (Systemic), Combination Products – Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Cough Remedies, Decongestants, Medicated Confectionery, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Pharyngeal Preparations.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

* Get a detailed picture of the Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Germany

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Pandemic-linked precaution increases demand for cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies in 2020

Further uptake in antihistamines/allergy remedies despite greater time spent indoors

Leader Procter & Gamble GmbH continues to grow through its Wick brand

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Stable performance predicted heading into the forecast period

Herbal/traditional manufacturers benefit from trend towards natural products

Pandemic leads to a surge in e-commerce sales, a trend offering further potential for expansion

CATEGORY DATA

….continued

