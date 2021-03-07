All news

Credit Cards in Austria Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The pet humanisation and premiumisation trends continue to boost growth for Hill’s Pet Nutrition. Following its 2019 global relaunch, Hill’s Pet Nutrition focused on the brand’s purpose. Revived packaging sought to create a stronger human connection and boost sales. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly increased the adoption of online shopping worldwide, which fast tracked an already fast-growing channel. The company launched two initiatives to expand its e-commerce business.

Euromonitor International’s Colgate-Palmolive Co in Pet care (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Pet Care industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Pet Food, Pet Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Pet Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

SCOPE of the report
Introduction
State of Play
Exposure to Future Growth
Competitive Positioning
Reinforcing Company Purpose
Rising Importance of E-commerce
Key Findings
APPENDIX

….continued

