Debit Cards in Hong Kong, China By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Debit cards lack popularity in Hong Kong as local consumers fundamentally tend to prefer credit cards and pre-paid cards to debit cards due to several reasons. Firstly, the local debit card system EPS can only be used in Hong Kong, meaning many consumers cannot use their debit cards when travelling abroad. Secondly, debit cards face strong competition from the high popular Octopus open loop pre-paid cards which are mainly designed for public transport, but which can also be used at other merchan…

Euromonitor International’s Debit Card Transactions in Hong Kong, China report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Debit Card Transactions, Personal Debit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Personal debit cards benefit from drop in cash transactions

Number of debit cards continues to rise in line with the number of bank accounts

UnionPay’s key benefits lose appeal due to COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Debit cards set for challenging forecast period

Virtual banking threatens the future of debit cards

Could virtual banking also present an opportunity?

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Debit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 6 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 7 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 8 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 9 Forecast Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Hong Kong’s government and its banks step into support consumers and businesses

Virtual banking expands

Card providers under pressure as spending drops

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 13 Forecast Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 14 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 15 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020

Table 16 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 17 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 18 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 19 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 20 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 21 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 22 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 23 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 24 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 25 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 26 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 27 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 29 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 30 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 31 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 32 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 33 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

