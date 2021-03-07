Debit Cards in Hong Kong, China By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Debit cards lack popularity in Hong Kong as local consumers fundamentally tend to prefer credit cards and pre-paid cards to debit cards due to several reasons. Firstly, the local debit card system EPS can only be used in Hong Kong, meaning many consumers cannot use their debit cards when travelling abroad. Secondly, debit cards face strong competition from the high popular Octopus open loop pre-paid cards which are mainly designed for public transport, but which can also be used at other merchan…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858225-debit-cards-in-hong-kong-china
Euromonitor International’s Debit Card Transactions in Hong Kong, China report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/identity-theft-protection-servi ces-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-21
Product coverage: Commercial Debit Card Transactions, Personal Debit Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mcu-market-2021-global-analysis-share-trend-key-players-opportunities-forecast-to-2024-2021-01-25
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Debit Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/webbing-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-28
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-foam-glass-market-projection-by-industry-size-share-movements-by-trend-analysis-growth-status-revenue-expectation-to-2026-2021-01-29
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Personal debit cards benefit from drop in cash transactions
Number of debit cards continues to rise in line with the number of bank accounts
UnionPay’s key benefits lose appeal due to COVID-19
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Debit cards set for challenging forecast period
Virtual banking threatens the future of debit cards
Could virtual banking also present an opportunity?
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Debit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 6 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 7 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 8 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 9 Forecast Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer payments
COVID-19 country impact
Hong Kong’s government and its banks step into support consumers and businesses
Virtual banking expands
Card providers under pressure as spending drops
What next for consumer payments?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 13 Forecast Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025
MARKET DATA
Table 14 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 15 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020
Table 16 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 17 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020
Table 18 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 19 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020
Table 20 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 21 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 22 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 23 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 24 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 25 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 26 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 27 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2020-2025
Table 28 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 29 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025
Table 30 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 31 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025
Table 32 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 33 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
DISCLAIMER
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/