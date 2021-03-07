Dermatologicals in Saudi Arabia By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

In response to the pressure that was expected to come on the Saudi health service as a result of the presence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Kingdom during the second and third quarters of 2020, the Ministry of Health advised all dentists’ surgeries and dermatology clinics to accept only urgent appointments, in order to reserve treatment for critical patients and to hold all appointments pen for at least two weeks, unless particularly urgent. This restriction was subsequently relaxed to allow t…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858485-dermatologicals-in-saudi-arabia

Euromonitor International’s Dermatologicals in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/monoclonal-antibodies-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-21

Product coverage: Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Medicated Shampoos, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/handhold-dryer-market-2021-global-industry—key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth-analysis-and-forecast-to-2024-2021-01-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Dermatologicals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/hospital-room-furniture-market-major-manufacturers-trends-demand-share-analysis-to-2027-2021-01-28

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-methyl-methanoate-market-2021-key-drivers-market-growth-competitive-landscape-product-analysis-possible-challenges-and-forecast-2026-2021-01-29

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Restrictions on access to dermatological health services support OTC demand

The official response to COVID-19 has minimal impact on sales of dermatologicals

Topical antifungals sees the launch of Miconaz

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Greater control over dermatologicals presents potential barriers to growth

Julphar’s relaunch in Saudi Arabia expected to support dermatologicals’ recovery

The COVID-19 quarantine boosts the fortunes of e-commerce

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Hair Loss Treatments: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105