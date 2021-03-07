Digestive Remedies in Saudi Arabia By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Saudi Arabia at a time when demand for digestive remedies was already under pressure due to increasing awareness of the importance of healthy eating habits and lifestyle changes that focus on attempts to avoid obesity, or at least maintain a healthy and manageable body weight. The official response to the COVID-19 pandemic intensified this pressure as obesity is widely known to be a key comorbidity factor in serious cases of COVID-19 syndrome. At the same time, t…

Euromonitor International's Digestive Remedies in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Digestive Remedies market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The COVID-19 pandemic has negative implications for sales of digestive remedies

Diarrhoeal remedies benefits from COVID-19 as demand remains under pressure

H2 blockers faces a grim year in 2020 as Rantadine is withdrawn from sale

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Julphar’s re-emergence in Saudi Arabia expected to spur growth

The pace of recovery likely to remain dependent on emerging lifestyle trends

E-commerce set to ride a wave as consumers realise the convenience it offers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

…continued

