Digestive Remedies in Singapore By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Although not as common as fever or dry cough, diarrhoea has often been recorded as one of the first signs of COVID-19, with around 20% of COVID-19 patients experiencing the symptom. While this might translate to a minor stockpiling of diarrhoeal remedies, the extent of such purchases is not the same as for analgesics and cough remedies. Furthermore, major retailing channels, including drugstores and pharmacies, tend to limit their inventory of digestive remedies in order to stock up on higher pr…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858494-digestive-remedies-in-singapore

Euromonitor International’s Digestive Remedies in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/workforce-management-market-size-share-outlook-and-global-opportunity-analysis-2021-2026-2021-01-21

Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fitness-technology-market-2021-global-analysis-share-trend-key-players-opportunities-forecast-to-2024-2021-01-25

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Digestive Remedies market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/smart-smoke-detector-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-28

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/freeze-dried-food-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-29

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 outbreak results in slight uptake of diarrhoeal remedies

Change in lifestyle factors due to COVID-19 to impact digestive remedies

Multinationals leverage extensive product offerings to attract consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Traditional Chinese medicine to serve as alternative to antacids

Tightened measures to affect sales of laxatives

Increasing prevalence of irritable bowel symptom in Singapore

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105