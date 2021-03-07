Energy Drinks in Kenya Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

All news

The ban on social gatherings and the closure of schools are both expected to impact concentrates in 2020. As most consumers of concentrates are children and young people, the closure of schools and the ban on gatherings is expected to restrict sales in 2020. As a result, the off-trade growth rate is expected to be lower than the end of the review period before recovering as COVID-19 restrictions come to an end. Social gatherings with large groups of children, such as family events or birthday pa…

Euromonitor International’s Concentrates in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Concentrates market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Concentrates in Kenya
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 lifestyle changes to impact the shape of concentrates in 2020
Consumer focus on health and wellness following COVID-19 outbreak
Sales concentrated among domestic players
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Health trend set to dilute sales growth
Changing lifestyles and health and wellness to drive innovation
Concentrates faces cross-category competition from Coca-Cola
CATEGORY DATA
Concentrates Conversions
Summary 1 Concentrates Conversion Factors for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Format
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2016-2020

….continued

