All news

Financial Cards and Payments in Austria Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Financial Cards and Payments in Austria Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Open loop pre-paid cards continued to grow in popularity in Romania in 2020, with transactions and usage rising strongly in line with the overall shift away from cash as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Open loop pre-paid employee benefit cards is dominated by meal vouchers, which used to be provided in paper form. These cards are offered by three specialised issuers (Edenred, Sodexo and Groupe Up), as well as two banks (Unicredit and Banca Transilvania). MasterCard is the leading operator thr..

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2593754-pre-paid-cards-in-romania

Euromonitor International’s Pre-Paid Card Transactions in Romania report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-reservations-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Closed Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Open Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cervical-dysplasia-treatment-market-size-study-by-type-application-and-regional-forecasts-2021-2027-2021-02-26

* Get a detailed picture of the Pre-Paid Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/carbonic-anhydrase-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/polypoidal-choroidal-vasculopathy-pcv-market-insight-epidemiology-and-market-forecast-2030-2021-02-25

Table of Contents

Pre-Paid Cards in Romania
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Open loop cards boosted by shift away from cash due to COVID-19 crisis
New innovative open loop pre-paid cards attracting consumers
Leading brands focusing on attracting both corporate and private customers
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Pre-paid cards to benefit from ongoing shift towards digitalisation
Support for domestic tourism key to boosting demand for holiday vouchers
Closed loop transportation cards offer strong growth potential
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 6 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 7 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 8 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 9 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 10 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 11 Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 12 Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

….continued

Contact Details

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Fraud Detection & Prevention Market 2021: Global Trends, Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Credible Markets

Request Download Sample The report titled on “Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Assessment, With Major Companies Analysis, Regional Analysis, Breakdown Data by Type, Application and Forecast to 2021-2027” firstly introduced the Fraud Detection & Prevention Market basics: Definitions, Classifications, Applications and Market Overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. The […]
All news

Worldwide Ampoules Industry upto 2027 – Growing market with Top Manufacturers| Akey Group, Amposan, Becton Dickinson, BMT Corporation

keshavnageshwar21

United States of America:- The Ampoules market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and […]
All news

2021-2025 Face Scan Payment Market | Global Analysis, Modeling, Risk Factors, Growth Strategies, Drivers, Dynamics, Forecast and more | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

Face Scan Payment Market Reports provide results and potential opportunities and challenges to future Face Scan Payment industry growth. Face Scan Payment market research reports offers five-year revenue forecasts through 2024 within key segments of the Face Scan Payment industry. The Global Face Scan Payment Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period […]