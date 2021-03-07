Financial Cards and Payments in Austria Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

After double-digit growth in sales in March 2020, sale of analgesics in Germany suffered a severe contraction in April as the ‘’boom’’ effect of stockpiling products wore off. In the initial stages of the pandemic, local consumers stocked up on various OTC products including analgesics, resulting in a significant rise in sales of many products for a number of weeks. This was also a positive time for bricks-and-mortar pharmacies, as the official lockdown had not yet been announced and consumers s..
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2593839-analgesics-in-germany
Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cardiopulmonary-ventilators-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-product-type-portable-ventilators-and-stationery-ventilators-by-end-user-hospitals-and-clinics-home-care-ambulatory-care-centers-emergency-medical-services-ems-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-26
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sterile-sampling-systems-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26
* Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-patient-portals-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cholecystokinin-receptor-cck-antagonist–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-25
Table of Contents
Analgesics in Germany
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Analgesics initial boom ends in overall slump as COVID-19 deepens
‘’Toilet paper’’ phenomenon seen in acetaminophen
GlaxoSmithKline retains leadership amidst Voltaren’s weakening position
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Steady pattern to resume from 2021
Shift to e-commerce accelerated by the pandemic
International companies still hold an advantage
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-202
….continued
Contact Details
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105