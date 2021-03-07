All news

Financial Cards and Payments in Austria Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Financial Cards and Payments in Austria Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

2020 has proven to be a fairly turbulent year for consumer health in Germany following the emergence of the pandemic. After the ‘’hamster’’ (stockpiling purchases) period in March due to various lockdown restrictions by the government in an effort to curb the spread of the virus, it was followed by a slump, with the market subsequently entering a ‘’normalisation’’ phase. During the year, sales have therefore, been fluctuating with notable shifts in various categories.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2593928-consumer-health-in-germany

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pickup-truck-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-type-full-size-pickups-smallmidsize-pickups-others-by-application-individual-use-commercial-use-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-steerable-medical-devices-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ccr-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rosemary-oil-market-size-study-with-covid-impact-by-type-rosemary-oil-100-rosemary-oil-99-other-by-application-food-medical-cosmetics-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-25

Table of Contents

Consumer Health in Germany
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX

….continued

Contact Details

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Air Spring For Passenger Vehicle Market Size 2021 | Business Status, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Pricing & Purchase Options Air Spring for Passenger Vehicle Market was valued at USD 1.05 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.11 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.36% from 2019 to 2026. The study of the Air Spring For Passenger Vehicle Market is known for providing a […]
All news

Global Pea Starch Concentrate Market Size Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2027 With COVID -19 Impact

alex

Perfect Market Insights recently released new research report name as Pea Starch Concentrate Market. This report provide a complete analysis, which studies the Pea Starch Concentrate industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2027. This Pea Starch Concentrate report deals a comprehensive environment of the breakdown for the Global Pea […]
All news

Civil Helicopter Market 2021: Potential Growth, Challenges, and Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Key Players: Bell Helicopter Textron, AVIC Helicopter, Airbus, Leonardo, MD Helicopters, etc. | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

Global Civil Helicopter Industry Research Report Provides Detailed Insight Covering all Important Parameters Including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights and Competitive Analysis of Civil Helicopter Market. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Civil Helicopter market to help […]