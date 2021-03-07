Financial Cards and Payments in Hong Kong, China By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Like many markets, Hong Kong has been hit hard by COVID-19 and its measures taken to control it. Hong Kong’s economy was already under pressure with GDP contracting by 1.2% in 2019 and, with the added challenges presented by COVID-19, GDP is expected to decline by 6% in 2020. With added political tensions due to Hong Kong’s strained relations with Mainland China, consumer confidence is low and this has been reflected in weak consumer sentiment in 2020. Concerned by the impact of COVID-19 on busi…

Euromonitor International’s Financial Cards and Payments in Hong Kong, China report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, M-Commerce, Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Hong Kong’s government and its banks step into support consumers and businesses

Virtual banking expands

Card providers under pressure as spending drops

What next for consumer payments?

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Personal debit cards benefit from drop in cash transactions

Number of debit cards continues to rise in line with the number of bank accounts

UnionPay’s key benefits lose appeal due to COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Debit cards set for challenging forecast period

Virtual banking threatens the future of debit cards

Could virtual banking also present an opportunity?

CATEGORY DATA

Table 22 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 23 Debit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 24 Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 25 Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 26 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 27 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 28 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 29 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 30 Forecast Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 31 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 32 Forecast Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 33 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers curb spending due to economic uncertainty

Priorities change due to COVID-19

Standard Chartered responds to COVID-19 with new application requirements

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Credit cards expected to see a swift recovery once restrictions are lifted

New technology offers potential for credit cards

Apple Card generating some excitement

…continued

