GhPackaging Industry in Ukrainehyjg Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

COVID-19 has contributed to UAE’s economic decline of 4.5% in 2020, following a rise of 1.7% in 2019. Private final consumption has fallen by 4.2% in real terms, and measures to contain the spread of virus have hampered spending and pushed up unemployment figures. Consumer caution has led to conservative spending and a shift away from single-serve offerings in food and beverages towards multipack solutions. Bulk packs of water have seen plummeting demand in offices and other institutional settin…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2367854-packaging-industry-in-the-united-arab-emirates

Euromonitor International’s Packaging in United Arab Emirates report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-screen-capture-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging m

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-small-animal-imaging-in-vivo-market-size-study-by-type-application-and-regional-forecasts-2021-2027-2021-02-26

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research rep

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cd40-agonist–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-over-the-counter-otc-drugs-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-product-type-cough-cold-and-flu-products-analgesics-dermatology-products-gastrointestinal-products-vitamins-mineral-and-supplements-vms-weight-lossdietary-products-others-by-distribution-channel-hospital-pharmacies-retail-pharmacies-online-pharmacy-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-25

Table of Contents

Packaging Industry in the United Arab Emirates

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaging

COVID-19 country impact

Smaller families and sugar worries propel single-serve portions and mini formats in food packaging in 2019

Players seek to stimulate sales through premiumisation, while some companies consider vertical integration in soft drinks packaging in 2019

Metal gains ground in beer, and small-sized spirits bottles encourage trial purchases in alcoholic drinks packaging in 2019

Small formats in beauty and personal care packaging benefit from several trends in 2019

Big packets continue to grow in home care packaging in 2019

PACKAGING LEGISLATION

Dubai sets standards of imported sweet spreads packaging and labels

ESMA ensures safety of food products through packaging

Bill tackles waste management and allows for ban on single-use plastics

RECYCLING AND THE ENVIRONMENT

….continued

Contact Details

[email protected]



+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105