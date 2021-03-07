All news

Global Almacenes Éxito SA Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The expansion strategy at Colombian level has integrated new stores and included new openings. In Latin America, the company took control of other retailers, which it has accompanied with the creation of an omnichannel platform that incorporates more than 2,600 stores throughout the region. Its integration into Grupo Éxito has allowed it to look for optimisation when negotiating products, seeking new formats, planning the possibility of others such as cash and carry in Colombia, and strengthenin…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

ALMACENES ÉXITO SA IN RETAILING (COLOMBIA)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 Almacenes Éxito SA: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Private Label

Summary 2 Almacenes Éxito SA: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Almacenes Éxito SA: Competitive Position 2016

