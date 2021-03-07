All news

Global Amazon.com Inc Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Amazon is expected to consolidate its leading position in internet retailing in France in 2017 by moving into new areas such as packaged food, fresh food, same-day delivery and fashionable local craft products. However, Amazon is in such position of strength in France that the real challenges for the US company will be mainly fiscal and logistical. At the current time, Amazon has only four logistics warehouses in the country and does not have an official French headquarters. This has enabled it…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

AMAZON.COM INC IN RETAILING (FRANCE)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 Amazon.com Inc: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016*

Private Label

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 Amazon.com Inc: Competitive Position 2016*

