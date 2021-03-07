All news

Global Bottled Water Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Bottled Water in Egypt

Bottled water is considered an essential household product in Egypt because tap water is not regarded as safe to drink. This is why, despite inflation, bottled water saw considerable growth in 2019, as it is the only source of guaranteed clean water for Egyptians. Growth can also be attributed to the rise in households, however, some lower-income households have installed filters on their tap water, whereas higher-income consumers are more likely to buy bulk bottled water.

Euromonitor International’s Bottled Water in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Carbonated Bottled Water, Flavoured Bottled Water, Functional Bottled Water, Still Bottled Water.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Bottled Water market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

