Global Boulanger SA Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

Boulanger is boosting its presence in the Paris region and aims to challenge its key rival, Darty, therein. On a broader level, renewed efforts are likely to be made in order to fine-tune and improve customer service: the company is likely to bet more strongly on digital and other modern tools to achieve this. Sports-related sponsoring and advertising will play key roles in Boulanger’s communication strategy.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

BOULANGER SA IN CONSUMER APPLIANCES (FRANCE)
Euromonitor International
December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Boulanger SA: Key Facts
Summary 2 Boulanger SA: Operational Indicators
Company Background
Chart 1 Boulanger SA: Boulanger in Angers
Internet Strategy
Private Label
Summary 3 Boulanger SA: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 4 Boulanger SA: Competitive Position 2016

