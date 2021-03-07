Global C&A Mode AG Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

While continuing to invest in opening new stores in Switzerland, C&A Mode AG seeks to increasingly integrate social, ethical and environmental considerations into its sourcing process. In 2015, the company launched its new Code of Conduct for the Supply of Merchandise, aimed at strengthening its commitment to ethical behaviour in the supply chain. In addition, the company is expected to put more emphasis on its sustainability projects, such as its BIO-Cotton project where it uses certified organ…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858577-c-a-mode-ag-in-retailing-switzerland

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/impact-of-covid-19-outbreak-on-global-it-service-desk-market-analysis-trends-and-opportunities-2021-2026-2021-01-20

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ediscovery-infrastructure-market-2021-global-industry-analysis-by-key-players-segmentation-trends-and-forecast-by-2024-2021-01-22

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/sensors-for-smartphones-market-analysis-2021-2026-future-trends-growth-opportunities-top-companies-and-more-2021-01-27

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/360-fisheye-ip-cameras-industry-swot-analysis-size-share-price-trends-and-growth-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-29

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

C&A MODE AG IN RETAILING (SWITZERLAND)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 C&A Mode AG: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Private Label

Summary 2 C&A Mode AG: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 C&A Mode AG: Competitive Position 2016

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105