Global Central Group Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

Central Group remains at the forefront in terms of developing innovative and diverse retail formats. In a bid to maintain the strong growth in its existing stores, it continues to come up with dominant retail brands in Thailand, as is evident from its pioneering speciality retail formats. The company has also ensured its continual expansion in both its domestic and international business networks in order to gain a larger customer base. At the same time, the company has firmly upheld its founder…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

CENTRAL GROUP IN CONSUMER APPLIANCES (THAILAND)
Euromonitor International
December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Central Group: Key Facts
Company Background
Chart 1 Central Group: Power Buy in Bangkok
Internet Strategy
Private Label
Summary 2 Central Group: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Central Group: Competitive Position 2016

….continued

