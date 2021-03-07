All news

Global Charles Vögele Holding AG Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Charles Vögele Holding experienced a number of challenges in 2015 and 2016 including the abolition of the minimum Euro exchange rate, which severely affected results in its Swiss home and caused negative conversion effects in the other sales regions. Despite a difficult competitive environment, the company is expected to pursue its strategy by focusing on three core areas: product range, merchandise management and implementation of the new store format.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

