Global Consumer Lifestyles Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Belgium escaped the worse ravages of the global economic downturn, with average incomes actually rising modestly over recent years. Suburban lifestyles and car ownership remain the norm. However, with a steadily ageing population, the country faces growing demographic headwinds, and a steadily rising obesity rate is also a cause for concern. With the majority of Belgians now toting smartphones, the mobile internet is becoming increasingly integrated into everyday life.

Euromonitor’s Consumer Lifestyles in Belgium report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation’s lifestyle choices.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

