Global Credit Cards in Mexico Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Despite being able to take advantage of the special benefit of payment extensions offered by industry players due to the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers in Mexico have been significatively reducing the usage of their credit cards. Credit cards was negatively affected by the economic impact of the pandemic, with annual interest rates remaining stable and people who lost their jobs or saw their wages reduced being uncertain as to whether they would be able to pay off their debts in the future. During…

Sample Report:  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/804049-credit-cards-in-mexico

 

Euromonitor International’s Credit Card Transactions in Mexico report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Credit Cards in Mexico

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers more reluctant to use their credit cards during the pandemic for fear of accruing further debt

Payment processors helping to drive credit card usage

New products and benefits continue to expand the offer

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Contactless cards and mobile payments are anticipated to see dynamic growth

 

….….continued

